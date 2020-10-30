Bhavani peth ward in Pune sees dip in daily Covid positive cases

pune

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:59 IST

Bhavani peth ward, one of the city’s Covid hotspots, is on the recovery path. The coronavirus cases reported from the area in the past few days have reduced to single digits. The preventive measures taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials and staff are giving positive results.

Of PMC’s 15 regional ward offices, Bhavani peth was the worst affected and most of the parts falling in this ward office were under containment. Slum areas, including Kashewadi, Lohianagar, Mominpura, Raviwar peth, Guruwar peth and Pune station area also reported high number of positive cases.

Bhavani peth ward office area, one of the densely populated localities in the city, have shown a decrease in fresh Covid cases, according to the data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

“The ‘My family, my responsibility’ campaign launched in the ward from last month has borne fruits. We have screened more than 45,000 people till date. We focused on elderly citizens and people with comorbidities.

“Around 150 people with Covid symptoms were found and put it isolation. Some of them admitted to hospitals and others sent to quarantine centre or under home isolation as per the health conditions. This step helped in containing the spread of the virus in our ward to a larger extent,” said Sachin Tamkhede, PMC assistant municipal commissioner and Bhavani Peth ward officer.

“On an average, we conduct 140 tests in our ward and increase the number when needed.

“We also hold regular public awareness campaigns. Along with the help, we take action against those found violating the social distancing and face mask norms.

“It has helped in checking the infection spread. Yet, we need to be extra cautious. With the possible second wave of virus hitting the city, I appeal to residents to strictly follow the safety measures and use mask in public places.” Tamkhede said.

Talking about the dip in virus cases in Bhavani peth ward office, Dr Prakash Rokade, medical officer at Aundh Civil Hospital said, “As each disease has a start, peak and downfall, similar is the case with coronavirus. The cases reached the peak in the last two months, and now we are seeing a decline. We cannot immediately say that it is due to herd immunity, only a detailed serological-survey will reveal that phenomenon.”