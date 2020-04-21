City docs using three-drug combination to treat Covid-19 patients

pune

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:29 IST

In the absence of a cure for Covid-19, Pune doctors are treating the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection, with a three-drug combination - anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-malarial - a change from the earlier treatment protocol.

According to doctors, the usage of the treatment depends on the symptoms exhibited by the patients. The state government’s latest protocol also calls for a fourth drug- Lopinavir–Ritonavir - which is primarily used for HIV infections. This drug is only used if the patient has pneumonia (LRTI) without respiratory failure.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief, PMC said, “We are using anti-viral and anti-malarial drugs for the positive patients whereas for those who are showing symptoms like fever we are using anti-bacterial drugs like Azithromycin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate. We have not yet used any HIV drugs on any patient in the PMC hospital.”

“The anti-malarial drug- Tab Hydroxychloroquine and anti-viral drug Cap Oseltamivir - was mainly used during the swine flu pandemic,” said Wavare.

Dr Anand Nandapurkar, nodal officer for Covid-19 in the district said, “Currently the drug protocol by the state government is that a schedule combination of the Cap Oseltamivir, Tab Hydroxychloroquine and if required Azithromycin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate. Also HIV drugs are being used on patients in Sassoon hospital where most critical patients are admitted. Those on ventilators have been given HIV drugs. “

In a revised protocol released on April 15 for treatment on Covid-19 patients with co-morbid conditions, the state government stated that supplements of Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin D and Magnesium Sulphate can be used to improve immunity and possibly reduce viral replication.

PMC stock as of April 19

Item Quantity

Cap Oseltamivir 75 mg- 8,800

Tab Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg - 2,07,650

N 95 mask- 2,009

PPE kits- 692

Hand sanitisers (500 ml) - 818

Hand sanitisers (90 ml) - 1,000

Non-sterile gloves - 1,275

Sodium hypochloride solution - 630 litres

VTM kit - 1,200 tests

Triple-layer surgical mask - 2,770