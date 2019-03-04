Four firms in Pune booked for fraudulent dealings with farmers

An FIR has been registered against four companies and their owners for allegedly using the label of another company and also for operating in a residential area causing danger to public life. These companies fraudulently sold aluminium phosphide to farmers.

Based on a complaint from Sahbir Singh Jaz , 56, a resident of Gujarat, an FIR has been registered against Royal Agro Organic pvt ltd, Karve road; Royal Agro manufacturing company, Khandala; Royal Agroside, Shirwal and Royal EDB manufacturing company, Shindewadi, Satara, their owners and license holders. The case has been registered at Alankar police station on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place between February 22 and March 3 at the Royal Agro Organic pvt ltd, Karve road. However, the police did not reveal the names of the owners on their request.

According to the FIR, the accused persons had used the label of QuickPhos, a company that makes products using aluminium phosphide on their product packages and sold them to farmers violating the government norms. The company is also located in a residential area, causing a threat to the residents living in the area.

The police have booked the owners of these companies under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 486 (selling goods marked with a counterfeit property mark), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Copyright Act, Insecticide Act.

Police sub-inspector Sanjay Gaikwad from crime branch unit 3 is investigating the case.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 16:32 IST