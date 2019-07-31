ICMR-run Nari to help Bangladesh establish research centre

pune

The government of Bangladesh, on July 25, visited Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-run institutes, National Aids Research Institute and National Institute of Virology, seeking training and education to establish a national research centre.

The reason that prompted Bagladesh, to seek mentorship from these institutes, is the rising immigration from Myanmar to Bangladesh and rising health concerns.

The visit was led by the joint secretary, ministry of family welfare and medical education of Bangladesh Suleman Khan. According to officials at Indian Council of Medical Research , the Bangladesh delegation requested India to provide mentorship and capacity building assistance so that they can develop their national research centre called Bangamata National Cellular and Molecular Research Center and also work on multi-faceted programmes, where new emerging viruses can be fought.

Dr RR Gangakhedkar, senior scientist, director and head of Epidemiological Diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research said, “During their visit, both countries’ health issues were discussed and Bangladesh expressed help and strong collaboration from India, which we have readily approved and agreed to. Looking at the control rate and capacity to fight the new diseases like Zika and Nipah in India, Bangladesh requested us for training, guidance and advice. We will soon have a tie up with them.”

Dr Samiran Panda, director, National Aids Research Institute said, “Another strong reason the delegation discussed for seeking mentorship was rising immigration from Myanmar to Bangladesh and other cross-border health issues. Hence it is also important for both countries to enter into a collaboration and strengthen its research. The national health centre in Bangladesh will work towards addressing various national health issues, relevant areas of global and regional health where the Pune-based National Aids Research Institute and National Institute of Virology will provide help.”

Panda added, “Other discussions and presentations at the meet included—research conduct, data management, and India’s contributions towards HIV research and technology.”

