India has chances of winning more medals in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, says Pawan Singh

What are the chances of Indian shooters at Tokyo Olympics?

If you see the progress then we already have three quotas for the Olympics with the medals. Nowadays, we are getting a quota from World Cup, World Championship apart from National/Asian championships with a gold medal, so that is our performance and it shows we have chances of winning more medals.

What is an Olympic Quota Place?

Participation in the Olympic shooting events is not guaranteed. Each national shooting federation must earn ‘Quota Places’ - one starting position to send athletes to the next Olympic Games. Only a total of 360 athletes will be able to compete in the 15 events across the Olympic disciplines at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

How often the International Shooting Sport Federation B-Course judges programme are conducted in India?

Every two years we conduct this programme in India. It is the first time it is happening in Pune. We have shortlisted 35 out of 100 candidates. Only 30 candidates are allowed per batch, but we requested David Goodfellow, chairman, ISSF to consider 35. In India, sports is not only for classes, it has gone to masses, so we need more judges to conduct tournaments.

As of now, we have shooting ranges in the rural areas also. We need more jury members who can conduct the matches under ISSF rules at club levels and villages. It will help the shooters’ performance at a higher level.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 17:07 IST