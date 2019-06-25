Man tries to cut wife’s nose with scissors, axes her in a domestic fight in Pune

A man from Daund tried to cut his wife’s nose off as she was not listening to him, according to Pune rural police.

The man was identified as Tanaji Waghmare, 45, while his injured wife was identified as Rekha Waghmare, 40, both residents of Chaufula Boripardhi in Daund.

The complaint was lodged by the injured woman who was rushed to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. The incident happened on June 23 at 10pm.

According to the complaint, the woman was washing clothes at the back of their house when the man approached her with an axe. After blaming her for not listening to him, the accused hit her right leg with an axe. When she fell, he pinned her on the ground by pressing a foot on her stomach while he hit her neck with an axe. When the woman was injured, he went inside the house and came with a pair of scissors. The accused tried to cut her nose off with the scissors before she managed to push him away. However, he injured her hands with an axe before fleeing the spot.

“Their 20-year-old son is a witness in the case. He was in the house when it happened. He has witnessed the domestic fight earlier also,” said inspector B Patil of Yavat police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 323 and 307 of Indian Penal Code was registered against Waghmare at Yavat police station.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 17:08 IST