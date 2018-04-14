Over 2 lakh women passengers use PMPML’s Tejaswini buses in a month in Pune

On International Women’s Day 2018, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) introduced 30 midi ‘Tejaswini’ buses exclusively for women, which runs on eight selected routes. These include Hadapsar to Varje malvadi, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) head office to Lohegaon, Kothrud Depot to Katraj, Katraj to Shivajinagar Station, Nigdi to Hinjewadi Phase 3, Katraj to Maharashtra Housing Board, Bhosari to PMC Head office and Bhekrainagar to PMC head office.

According to PMPML officials, “The number of passengers travelling through these eight buses daily is 6, 728, while the scheduled buses handle around 8, 000 passengers.Although the bus services are new to the city, the response is very good. The total revenue from the services earned in a month is ₹85, 910.”

The fact that more than 2 lakh women have used the service proves its success.

Owing to a stupendous response to the ‘Tejaswini’ buses of PMPML, the authorities might add more such buses to its existing fleet.

Subhash Gaikwad, public relations officere, PMPML said,“We have received various applications and letters requesting us to increase the number of Tejaswini buses. Considering the huge response, the authorities have decided to conduct a meeting next month, to discuss the possibilities of increasing the number of buses”.

He added, “Our CMD Nayana Gunde is currently undergoing Indian Administrative Services training. Once she is back from Mussoorie, we will chair a meeting and discuss the proposals”.

A female bus conductor on the condition of anonymity said, “The women-only buses are very comfortable for us, as well. Often we come across passengers who wait for the Tejaswini buses and avoid travelling through the regular buses.”

Tejaswini Buses makes a total of 218 trips per day with 120 trips in the morning and 98 trips in the afternoon. The total capacity of the bus will be 40 (32 sitting and 8 standing).

