Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body makes eco-friendly idols in large numbers

Tijo Thomas, a student from D Y Patil College and a resident of Morwadi tried his hand at creating a ganapati idol for the first time. “Though I am from a different religion, I am happy to be part of this. There is so much to learn and understand about Ganpati. I will be giving the idol made my me to my neighbour for worshipping,” said Thomas.

Like Thomas, there were many students from Pimpri-Chinchwad who made eco-ganesha idols using clay instead of plaster of paris (PoP). It was part of an initiative undertaken by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in which the civic body claimed that around 3.5 lakh idols were made by students and teachers.

“It was a wonderful moment when we received an overwhelming response to the initiative this year with almost 3.5 lakh idols being made by students and teachers. it was a proud moment for many parents especially when we also held a competition to showcase their skills and also this kind of initiative helps in reducing the use of POP ganapati idols in the city,” said PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar.

Prajakta Borate, a resident of Kasarwadi under PCMC said she will be worshipping the idol at home that she made. . “We have a ganapati in our village but my parents where thrilled to see my creation and since it is eco-friendly, we will keep it only for one and half day and immerse it in water which will be used for our plants,” said Borate.

Under the initiative, students from various schools and colleges in PCMC area were first trained to make their own idols over past months. This free training programme was organised by Environmental Conservation Association (ESI),that began the training with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and training teachers first using Shadu mati (soil).

“Initially we began the training for the teachers in July and later after August 4, the schools took up the training ahead,” said Vikas Patil, chairman ESI. The training began in four different places like Sangvi Municipal School, Bhosari Municipal School, Akurdi Municipal School and Chinchwad Station Municipal School from where this programme was successfully implemented throughout the entire city through 734 workshops through 124 teachers of 454 schools, 10 housing societies, 16 colleges and 2 public places.

Dr Snehal Agnihotri, Principal, D Y Patil college was thrilled to see students eager to participate and create their own shadu mati idol. “More than 370 students got together to create idols of one foot in size and they all promised to worship their creation at home,” she said.On September 8, 2018, the end of this venture, PCMC invited all the participants to show case their idols. The total cost of this programme was Rs1. 06 lakhs.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 16:28 IST