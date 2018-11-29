PMRDA proposes 174 km bicycle track for Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township

The Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) has proposed 174.27 kilometres bicycle track for the Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township in a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the Pune metropolitan region.

Kiran Gitte, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner and Vivek Kharvadkar, planning officer gave a presentation of detailed CMP plan to Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation on Wednesday.

The governing body which is headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already given a nod for the CMP.

“We have prepared the plan for the next 30 years. Now, the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) can prepare a detailed project report (DPR) accordingly. By considering the development of this industrial belt, there is a necessity of a bicycle track,” said Gitte. The ₹54,601 crore comprehensive mobility plan also includes light metro, metro rail and other transport related projects, which the PMRDA plans to finish within 20 years, he added.

Elaborating the importance of this CMP, Nikhil Mijar Transport Planner at L&T, which partnered with PMRDA to prepare the plan, said, “For any development project, there is a necessity for CMP. Without it, a project cannot be approved or granted by the world bank and other international financial institutes. So now civic body can go ahead with the DPR.”

CMP has proposed Akurdi, Nigdi Pradhikaran, Chinchwad gaon, Kalewadi, Pimpri, Wakad, Bhosari and Hinjewadi for the construction of bicycle track. Along with a bicycle track, the CMP has also proposed pedestrian priority streets in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area to encourage pedestrian-friendly streets.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 16:23 IST