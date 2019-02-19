Pune family duped of Rs 28.8 lakh over securing seats in medical college

The Pune police have booked two individuals for duping two students of Rs 28.8 lakh under the false pretext of securing seats at a medical college in Pune.

The complaint was filed by Prashant Gopinath Patil, 47 a resident of Devpur who’s daughter, a MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) aspirant and nephew, a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) aspirant, are the victims in the case.

They were seeking admission in Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University. The family collectively paid Rs 28,81,000 for the admission of the two students.

The accused have been identified as Shrikant Bapurav Shirke, a resident of Sangli and Mukesh Madhukarrav Dhiwar,a resident of Katraj. According to the complaint, the duo came in contact with the complainant in May 2016. The police are on the lookout for the accused.

A case under Section 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered against the two at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. Assistant police inspector CM Suryavanshi of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station is investigating the case.

