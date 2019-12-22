Pune metro trial run likely to begin in January

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 21:56 IST

Trials for the Pune metro rail project is likely to begin in January next year with two train sets of six rail coaches set to reach city by the month-end.

According to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials, the two train sets left Nagpur on Saturday and will reach Pune by December 29.

Within days of the coaches reaching Pune, the Maha-Metro plans on using a special crane to put the train sets on the already laid tracks in Pimpri-Chinchwad and start trials within a fortnight.

The coaches made by China-based CRRC Corporation are being brought to city via road. These coaches are already in use at the Nagpur metro project.

“We are using the coaches sourced from Nagpur for the trials. These are made by CRRC Corporation, China, while the Pune Metro train set coaches have been awarded to an Indian company with Italian tie-up Titagarh – Firema which will arrive in April–May 2020,” said Hemant Sonawane, general manager, Public Relations, Maha-Metro (Pune).

According to officials, the work is progressing on the priority stretch in Pimpri and Kothrud. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Maha-Metro to begin operations by December 2019, operations are likely to begin by mid-January 2020 as work on the stations are yet to be completed.

According to officials, each train will have a set of three coaches with a commuter capacity of 950 to 970. One of the coaches will be reserved for women and the entire train will be air conditioned with state-of-the-art facilities and vestibule coaches.

These sets are made out of stainless steel and are light in weight, with controlled LED light panels inside the coaches. The maximum speed of the train will be from 0 to 9 kms per hour.

Earlier last week, Maha-Metro started work on the underground stretch between Agriculture college and Swargate using the tunnel bring machines (TBM) which are being used to dig the ground.

The TBMs have been customised as per the geological structure of the city. Pune has basalt for up to 30 metres deep. We are confident of meeting deadlines as the electrification work is also going on at great speed, added Sonawane.

Line – I

Swargate to Nigdi

Total distance: 16.59 km

Total stations: 16

Underground stretch – Shivajinagar to Swargate

Distance for underground stretch- 5.02 km

Stations: Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Budhwar peth, Mandai, Swargate

Tunnelling at Agriculture college:

TBM will be lowered through shaft

Shaft is 18metre deep with 25x25 wide

Shaft work complete

At Swargate:

TBM will be lowered through shaft

Shaft is 22 metre deep with 25x25 wide

Shaft work still underway

One TBM will enter from Agriculture college, another from Swargate

Both the tunnels will meet at Kasba peth

Line – II

Vanaz to Ramwadi

Entire stretch is elevated

Total distance: 14.66 km

Total stations: 14