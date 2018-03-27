Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) suspends medical officer  for death of woman at civic hospital

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday suspended the doctor for his alleged negligence which led to the death of a pregnant woman last week. A 20-year-old pregnant woman died on March 22 as the medical officer was not present at the hospital where she was admitted. The medical staff suggested the patient to shift to Sassoon Hospital and the patient lost her life in the process.

The action came after elected members of the civic body demanded a police case against the doctor. The municipal administration has assured to carry out a detailed inquiry and if medical negligence is found then a police complaint will be filed in the case.

All women corporators raised this issue in the general body meeting and demanded suspension of the doctor and in-charge of the hospital.

The PMC’s assistant health officer Anjali Sabne said that the doctor who was supposed to be present during his duty timings at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital located at Yerawada, was Dr Vijay Bade.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Bhosale said that despite being informed by the nurses, the doctor did not come to the hospital and instructed the staff to shift the patient to Sassoon Hospital. The patient was at the PMC-owned hospital for 45 minutes without any treatment.