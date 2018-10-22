Pune’s market watch: Farmers hit as market prices of tomatoes fail to match even cost of labour

There was a severe drop in the tomato prices in the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune as there was a bumpur arrival of the fruit. Farmers are being forced to sell tomatoes at Rs 5 to Rs 7 per kilogramme on Sunday.

The prices fell to Rs 5 per kg from Rs 10-12 per kg on October 12. A box with 14 kilogrammes of tomatoes was sold at Rs 95 on Sunday.

“Rates are always based on demand and supply of the market. APMC Pune received around 8000 (WHAT) of tomatoes on Sunday. After October 10, APMC Pune has witnessed bumper arrival of tomatoes,which is main reason for downfall of prices,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders' and agents' association, Pune.

Tomatoes from the Pune district, Satara, Shirur, Pargaon, Khandala, Sangli and some parts of Kolhapur districts have arrived at APMC, Pune. “Ahead of the festive season, market has seen little increase in tomato prices, but this situation may not last long. Ripened tomatoes are left to decay in farms as the market prices do not match even the labour charge for harvesting,” said Bhujbal.

“Many farmers from our region have decided not to harvest the tomatoes it does not match even the labour charges. We also have to bear the transporting cost of the tomatoes. It is hardly a profitable business,” said Ramnath Jadhav, farmer from Shirur.

Favourable climatic conditions and cultivation of high-yielding varieties were responsible for the bumper crop of tomatoes, said agricultural scientists. Low shelf life and low rates of tomatoes are making farmers rethink about cultivating the crop.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 15:03 IST