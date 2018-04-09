Pune’s Mayfair Housing Society residents’ health in jeopardy as dust invades their life

The residents of the Mayfair Eleganza Society on National Institute of Bank Management ( NIBM) road are upset with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for doing little to stop sand dumping taking place during the wee hours of night in their neighbourhood private plot. The residents also complained to the Kondhwa police regarding the issue, after which the night patrol team arrived at the spot and issued a warning to the dumper drivers and supervisory staff present on the plot.

A spot visit by Hindustan Times revealed that dry sand was being dumped into the large open plot during night time to raise the ground level. However, persistent dumping has brought the sand level up to the second floor of the housing society, seriously affecting the health of the B-building residents and also affecting their daily life.

Assistant commissioner for Wanowrie and Ramtekdi ward office, Sanjay Gawade, said, “We will look into the matter and if the citizens are complaining about dust and related issues, a notice to the persons concerned will be issued by the PMC.”

Khaled Balqham, an area resident, said, “Sand dumping is being carried in our immediate vicinity for the past one month. It is highly unsafe for children, senior citizens and patients to go outside as they are then forced to breathe in dust. Mayfair is a residential area and many senior citizens reside in the society. We can’t even take a walk on the road because of the floating dust particles.”

“We don’t let our kids go out and play because of the dust. The work goes on throughout the night, creating massive sound pollution. The quality of air we breathe too has been affected. We have complained to the police and the authorities concerned regarding the issue,” he added.