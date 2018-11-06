‘Sangli chi halad’ finally gets geographical indication (GI) tag

Turmeric from Sangli and adjoining parts of the district in Maharashtra have been accorded the geographical indication (GI) tag, India’s ministry of commerce announced on Monday in New Delhi.

“It was a long-pending demand of farmers from Sangli and adjoining areas. ‘Sangli chi halad’(Sangli’s turmeric) finally gets a GI tag,” said the farmers’ group - Shivrajya Halad Utpadak Shetkari Swayam Sahayata Gat - in an official statement. This group filed the GI application for Sangli turmeric five years ago.

A GI sign is used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to its origin in that defined geographical locality.

Sanyogita Chavan, member of the group, said,“Sangli turmeric is known for the last 150 years.Now this GI tag will help us to get a good price for our produce on the international market.Finally we have our own brand at the international level.”

Ganesh Hingmire, who laid the characteristics of ‘Sangli Hald’ in front of the assistant registrar C Naidu on behalf of Shivrajya Halad Utpadak Shetkari Swayam Sahayata Gat , added: “From 2013 we have been fighting for this GI tag.Now, with this tag, Sangli turmeric will sell as a brand all over the country and also abroad.”

Other examples of products from India with a GI tag are Darjeeling tea, Mahabaleshwar strawberry, Alphonso mango from Ratnagiri, Benarasi sarees, and Tirupati laddoos.

Turmeric from Sangli, which has great medicinal value, accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the state’s total production. Within Maharashtra, Sangli and Parbhani are major turmeric growing districts. As per the government of Maharashtra’s statistics,turmeric was grown on 11,300 hectares of land in Maharashtra, producing 1,90,000 metric tonnes, yearly. Sangli produces 1,40,000 metric tonnes of turmeric yearly.

