Shivajirao Bhosale Coop Bank: Sitting NCP MLC Anil Bhosale arrested by Pune police for suspected financial fraud

pune

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 16:20 IST

The Pune police crime branch on Tuesday night arrested sitting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale and three others in a case of alleged financial fraud of Rs 71.78 crore in the Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank Limited.

Bhosale, who is the director of the bank, was arrested from his home in Shivajinagar and will be produced in Pune district court on Wednesday.

The three others arrested in the case have been identified as Tanhaji Padval, chief executive officer and SV Jadhav, director and Shailesh Bhosale, chief accountant of the bank. The accused have been booked under Section 406, 408, 409, 420, 467, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for suspected financial fraud done during the financial year 2018-19.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India had assigned a statutory audit firm - Torvi Pethe and Company - to audit the financial discrepancies in the bank. Accordingly, the auditor, Yogesh Rajgopal Lakade lodged a first information report (FIR) with the Shivajinagar police station last month against Bhosale, his wife Reshma Bhosale who is a sitting corporator and 14 other people. Later, the case was transferred to the economic offences wing.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shivaji Pawar, said, “It is a sensitive case and so before the arrest, we checked all the facts and proofs. Only after establishing Bhosale’s and others roles in the fraud, were they arrested by us. Now, we will produce them in court and investigate the case further.”