SPPU to establish Chair of Excellence in the name of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh

pune

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:57 IST

The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DDSS) and the Indian Air Force Headquarters, New Delhi, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on February 29 to establish a Chair of Excellence in the name of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh and Resident Scholar Programme (RSP) for air force officers. Through the MoU, the Air Headquarters will provided a grant of Rs 1 crore for the Chair of Excellence.

“Establishing a Chair of Excellence in the name of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh at DDSS, is a historic moment for SPPU. The Chair will bridge the gap between the armed forces and academia. DDSS has already set up strategic linkages with the Indian Army and is also in the process of developing linkages with the Indian Navy,” said vice-chancellor of SPPU Nitin Karmalkar.

This is a first of its kind Chair in the country to be established at SPPU in the name of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, said Vijay Khare, head, Department of Defence and Strategic Studies. The MOU signing ceremony will be held on Saturday at 11:30 am at the vice-chancellor’s office, SPPU. V-C Karmalkar; pro-vice-chancellor of SPPU NS Umarani; registrar of SPPU Prafulla Pawar and other University officials and a team of the Indian Air Force delegates led by Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer incharge Personnel, Air Headquarters (VB), New Delhi, will be present for the MOU signing ceremony.

“The Chair of Excellence will set the tone to enhance further collaborations between the armed forces and the academia,” added Khare.

The Department of Defence and Strategic Studies was established in 1963 and has been engaged in teaching and research, focusing primarily on India’s national security and encompasses aspects like geopolitics and military geography, science and technology, economics of defence, conflict management and conflict resolution. The Indian Army has instituted the Chhatrapati Shivaji Chair in Policy Studies and Scholars in Residence Programme at the department earlier.

As Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Arjan Singh led the IAF in the 1965 war against Pakistan, wherein the IAF was able to blunt the Pakistani armoured thrust at Chamb, gained air superiority over the PAF and helped the Indian Army score strategic victories. Arjan Singh was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for leading the Indian Air Force during 1965 war. Subsequently, in recognition of the Air Force’s contribution in the war, the rank of CAS was upgraded to that of Air Chief Marshal and Arjan Singh became the first Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force. In his career, Arjan Singh flew more than 60 different types of aircraft ranging from pre-World War II era bi-planes to the supersonic MIG-21.