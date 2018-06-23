Standing Committee of Pune Muncipal Corporation approves proposal to give free sanitary napkins in civic schools

The proposal by the education department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), to provide free sanitary napkins to all female students from Class 8 to 12, has been approved by the standing committee.

According to Yogesh Mulik, chairman, standing committee, the move is to make sure that the future generation is well aware of menstrual health and hygiene, which can minimise and prevent the occurrence of many diseases.“In many households, especially in the rural areas, there is no awareness about menstrual health, causing the female population to be prone to various serious health hazards. We wanted to make a beginning for the benefit of the next generation, by explaining to them the need to use sanitary napkins and its safe disposal, as opposed to several unhygienic methods. We want the girls to understand that the use of sanitary napkins can benefit them. ”

The first phase of the plan, entails distribution of the napkins to more than 25,000 students, every month, while the next phase would include setting up of thescientific disposal system for the napkins.

This drive was first started by the civic body’s child welfare department, whereby free sanitary napkins were given to students from Classes 8 to 10.

In the drive, the distribution of sanitary napkins took place in 12 schools. The objective was to educate the students about the adverse health effects of traditional methods and dispel the superstition around menstruation. This initiative will hence, also include teachers educating girls about the same.

“Despite the knowledge of health hazards due to traditional methods, many still don’t use napkins because of the cost, which is not affordable for many poor families. Many are also hesitant to approach shopkeepers for the product. Keeping all this in mind, we approved the drive which can not only educate, but also sensitise them about the natural biological process of menstruation,” added Mulik