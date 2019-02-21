Students of Symbiosis Law School gear up to celebrate cultural fest in Pune

PUNE

Students of law theatre, Symbiosis Law School, a constituent of Symbiosis International deemed university are gearing up for their annual intercollegiate cultural festival ‘Symbhav 2019’ which is being held from February 20 to 24. The theme for the 11th edition of the festival is ‘winds of change’.

Students who will be acting in a play ‘Mere Hisse Ki Dhoop’, attended an acting workshop by Sachin Malvi, an alumnus of the Bhartendu Natya Academy, Lucknow.

Antara Jha, a first-year law student who is interested in acting, said, “This play starts off the ‘Symbhav 2019’ festival and it defines our college.”

While Megha Joseph, Jha’s co-actor in the play and a second-year law student, said, “This is the only college to have a law theatre and this play has everything - fun, drama and it is educating .”

RV Srikara Prasad, convenor, Symbhav, 2019, said, “Symbhav, for all of us, is more than a festival. It is an emotion that is close to our hearts at Symbiosis law school, Pune- a phenomenon that brings students together, forming friendships that last for years.”

The theme of the conclave, which will be held under the ‘Sambhav 2019’ festival is ‘New India manifesto: young Indian governance narrative,’ seeking to encourage the youth of our nation towards portraying their vision for India post-2019. It revolves around various themes related to general elections, 2019, including environment and sustainable development, governmental reforms, farmers’ welfare and ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises development, gender empowerment and youth empowerment.

Resource persons for the conclave are Sudhir Mutalik, managing director, Positive Metering Pumps & Systems; Vidyadhar Walavalkar, founder and general secretary, Envirovigi; Madhu Kishwar, founder editor, Manushi; Bhanupratap Barge, ACP, crime branch, Pune police; Sailesh Marathe, member, board of studies, MIT World Peace University; Prashanth Sathe, professor, and Deepak Powdel, professor at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC). The festival has a variety of flagship events like ‘Ablaze’, the fashion show; ‘war of DJs’, group dance, short film competition, ‘Mr and Ms Symbhav’, football, volleyball and basketball tournaments; literary and entertainment events include JAM, stand-up comedy, among others.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 16:38 IST