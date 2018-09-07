Swine Flu deaths touch 14 in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The number of deaths due to swine flu in Pimpri-Chinchwad touched 14 with one male succumbing to the H1N1 virus, on Thursday, official sources said.

A 39-year-old man from Rahatani in Pimpri succumbed to the disease at the Yashwantrao Chavan memorial hospital, Sant Tukaramnagar in Pimpri. He was admitted to hospital on September 3 and was on ventilator for three days.

Eight persons tested positive for H1N1 on Thursday as around 18 swab samples was sent to the National Institute of Virology and other private laboratories for tests. With five new cases, the total number of people infected with the virus since January has increased to 87, a health department statement said. Total swab samples tested so far stands at 215. Currently, there are 21 patients on ventilator support.

Dr Pradip Awate, Maharashtra state surveillance officer, said,“We are conducting various efforts to control situation.We have enough medicines. However, we need to take precaution.” On Tuesday, Dr Awate conducted training session to doctors in PCMC to control the situation.

As of now, 39 people have lost their lives to this infection in the state of Maharashtra since January this year,said Dr Awate.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 18:10 IST