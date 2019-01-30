Veteran classical singer Prabha Atre discontent with Pu La biopic

After the Barodekar family and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s son raised objections regarding the Marathi biopic on PL Deshpande, yet another veteran classical singer has objected to references in the movie.

Prabha Atre, doyen of kirana gharana said portrayal of eminent personalities such as Hirabai Barodekar in the film on late Marathi author PL Deshpande “Bhai : Vyakti Ki Valli” pained her.

“Hirabaiji’s character has been portrayed giving zero respect to her knowledge, simplicity and greatness as a human being,” said Atre.The biopic was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Earlier members of Barodekar family had taken objection to the way their grandmother was depicted; suggesting that alcohol was easily available at her house.

Vidushi Meena Faterpekar said, “We did not like the way she has been portrayed. Pu La described her as ‘Sangitatil Tulas’ comparing her music to purity and the film states the complete opposite. This is very insulting to the family. The movie also shows her to be of the same age as Pu La, but in reality she was much older to him and there was a lot of respect for her as their guru.”

Pandit Shrinivas Joshi stated that the portrayal of his father Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was incorrect and fears it might mislead people in terms of Pu La’s personality and music.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 16:37 IST