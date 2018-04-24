Water level in Pune’s Pavana Dam depletes to 39 per cent

Water level in the Pavana dam dropped to 39.92 per cent on Monday. Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad are likely to face water cuts during summer because of this.

Despite enough rain during the last monsoons, water levels have gone down by four per cent in the past 10 days, PCMC officials said.

Irrigation department officials, however, claim the water in the Pavana dam will remain at this level till the end of June and only a delay in this year’s monsoon, which begins in July, will create a water-supply issue for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Manohar Khade, section engineer, Pavana dam, said, “The intense heat with mercury levels around 40 degrees Celsius is responsible for a lot of evaporation. Last year,on March 31, the water was at around 48 per cent. This year, levels have become dismally low.’’

“To avoid water cuts we have to use water very carefully,” Khade added.

According to officials,the irrigation department provides 4.84 TMC (one thousand million cubic feet) of water to the area in a year, but because of increased population, the demand for water has also increased. This year, water demand from Pimpri-Chinchwad has gone up by more than 0.5 TMC .