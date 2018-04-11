Why crime in PCMC just took a major hit

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved the proposal to set up a separate police commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad which till date has been under the jurisdiction and administrative control of the Pune police commissionerate.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times during the launch of its Pune edition on June 24, 2017, had assured that a separate police commissionerate will be created for Pimpri-Chinchwad. Following CM’s assurance, the city police sent a proposal to the home department.

District guardian minister Girish Bapat, said, “The cabinet on Tuesday approved ₹393 crore towards expenditure and establishment cost of the commissionerate. The decision to set up a new commissionerate has been taken after considering the rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, growth of educational institutes and other rising crime rate in the area. The commissionerate would temporarily operate from a rented space,” he said.

Citizens, activists, civil society and elected representatives had been demanding an independent commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad since a long time citing rapid urbanisation, rising crime rate, inadequate police patrolling on the streets, and deteriorating law and order situation in the area as the reasons behind the demand.

The rapid development of the city has also increased the number of serious crimes being reported in the township. The separate police commissionerate will help check the crime rate and maintain law and order situation in the industrial town, said joint commissioner of police Ravindra Kadam in an interview to Hindustan Times last week.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) said that 2,633 new posts will be created for setting up of the new commissionerate, which will be set up in three phases.

The new commissionerate comprises areas from Pune police commissionerate and Pune rural police.

There will be 15 police stations which will be commissioned under the active guidance and monitoring of additional commissioner and the police commissioner. The new commissionerate requires 4,840 posts and a manpower aggregating 2,207 has been drawn from Pune city and Pune rural police sanctioned by the state government.

The remaining 2,633 posts will be filled in three phases. In the first phase, 1,568 posts will be filled; in the second phase, 552 posts will be occupied; and in the third and last phase, 513 posts will be filled. The state cabinet has also approved the expenditure to be incurred for setting up of the commissionerate, said a statement from the chief minister’s office.