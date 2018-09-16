Farmers protest at Tarn Taran seeking complete debt waiver, to disrupt rail traffic on October 10

Hundreds of farmers, labourers and women, under the banner of Kishan-Majdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) held a state-level protest at grain market in Tarn Taran, in support of their demands and against the Centre’s proposed new agriculture policy on Sunday.

Farm leaders announced that they will disrupt rail traffic in Punjab on October 10, if their demands were not met.

Their key demands are complete waiver of debt of Punjab’s farmers and labourers, immediate release of Rs 716 crore to clear the dues of the state’s sugarcane farmers, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report and rolling back of the skyrocketing prices of fuel in the country.

The rally started at 10am and ended at 4pm, with protesters gathering at the venue since 8am.

State president of KMSC, Satnam Singh Pannu, told the gathering, “Under the pressure of the World Bank, the BJP-led Central government has been making a new agriculture policy. It also plans to implements the report of the Shanta Kumar Committee that has anti-farmer recommendations.”

He added that a similar police had failed in Madhya Pradesh. “If the new policy is not abolished, farmers of the state will disrupt rail traffic across the state on October 10.”

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, said, “Before coming into power, the BJP had promised to implement the Swaminathan Commission’s report. Four years on, nothing has happened.”

The farmers have also demanded 90% subsidy for small and marginal farmers to purchase implement for managing stubble, to start paddy purchase from October 1 and to provide pension for farmers and free flats to labourers.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 20:54 IST