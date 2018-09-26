Rs 3 crore turns to paper in Panchkula treasury office as no one bothers to exchange demonetised notes

Currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 worth Rs 3 crore have virtually turned to paper in a treasury office in Panchkula, all because nobody bothered to exchange the money after demonetisation in 2016.

The cash comes from various case properties and is deposited at the treasury office by Panchkula police. The matter came to light after Vivek Goyal, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, DLSA, wrote to Panchkula DCP Abhishek Jorwal about the money on an application moved by Manbir Rathi, DLSA panel advocate.

“Since the matter is of great financial importance to the state exchequer and also involves huge money of the claimants, therefore, you are requested to look into the matter on urgent basis,” reads the letter dated August 31. It requested that an action taken report be sent to DLSA within 15 days.

Rathi told Hindustan Times that he had moved an application to initiate appropriate directions to deposit or exchange old currency notes deposited as case property in Malkhana, Panchkula courts and kept in lockers of the treasury office.

“The money lying here has no currency value, resulting in huge loss to state exchequer or the claimants,” reads Rathi’s application.

Asked about the action taken, Jorwal said he was going through the letter.

“We have received the letter and are working on it. We are going through the records of court cases and the amount that is lying as case property here. We will move an application in this regard and cases that are finalised will be taken up accordingly. Investigating officials have also been directed to go through it and follow the process of superdari (handing over case property to the claimant),” he added.

