SGPC emergency meet on Monday to take call on new Takht jathedar

A day after Giani Gurbachan Singh stepped down as jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday called an emergency meeting of its executive panel on Monday to take a call on the appointment of new jathedar.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said they will also consider the resignation of Giani Gurbachan Singh in the meeting which will be held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the Golden Temple Complex at 2pm.

Though the press release issued on Friday did not reveal the agenda of the meeting, its officials have disclosed that resignation of the jathedar will be the sole agenda of the meeting.

SGPC spokesperson and secretary Diljit Singh Bedi said Longowal had received Giani Gurbachan Singh’s resignation letter wherein he wished to be relieved from the post citing old age and health issues.

Giani Gurbachan Singh keeps mum

Giani Gurbachan Singh did not appear at the Golden Temple on Friday as is his daily routine. Around 9am, he came outside the secretariat-cum-residence and left in a vehicle. He, however, refused to comment on the development.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 23:21 IST