Teen friends crushed to death by truck in Ludhiana, families block traffic

In a tragic incident, two teenagers were crushed to death by a truck near Basti Jodhewal chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday evening.

While Jagdish Kumar (15) and Purshotam Kumar (16), both residents of Madhopuri, were killed on the spot, their friend Ankit Kumar (16) was injured in the accident, police said. All three were Class 10 students in NSDS Model School, Sundar Nagar.

The incident took place when the trio was going for tuitions. The police said Ankit was driving the bike while Purshotam and Jagdish were riding pillion.

As they reached near Basti Jodhewal chowk, a speeding truck of a bread company hit the motorcycle and dragged the teenagers for at least 50 metres, killing two on the spot.

The truck driver, however, managed to flee. Passersby rushed Ankit to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where his condition was stated to be stable.

The Daresi police registered a case against unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said they seized the truck of the bread company.

Traffic disrupted on national highway

After the incident, families of the accident victims arrived at the spot and staged a protest, demanding arrest of the accused.

The protesters blocked traffic near Basti Jodhewal chowk, part of the National Highway-1 for over an hour, and did not allow police to remove the bodies kept on the road.

Sensing the situation, heavy police force was deputed at the spot. As police attempted to take away the body in an ambulance, protesters vandalised the vehicle following which the police resorted to cane-charge to disperse protesters. Later, the police assured them that the accused will be arrested soon.

Due to the protest, traffic at the national highway was affected with congestion from Jagraon bridge to Ladhowal toll barrier. Inspector Rajwant Singh, Daresi police station SHO, said, “The police will arrest the accused soon. The teenagers were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident.”

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 12:38 IST