UP migrant mowed down by truck in Mohali

A 27-year-old migrant was killed after being run over by truck near Bestech Square Mall, Phase 11, Mohali, on Tuesday.

The victim, Babu Ram of Uttar Pradesh, was crossing the road after jumping over a fence near the mall, when he was run over by the truck. The truck driver abandoned his truck and fled the spot. The incident occurred around 8pm.

Ram was identified by the police with the help of his Aadhaar Card. His body has been transferred to the Phase 6 mortuary at the civil hospital. The postmortem will be conducted after his family arrives.

The police have impounded the truck. A case under Sections 304A (death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

The accident occurred near the place where a man and his elder sister were killed, on Monday, after being hit by a speeding car.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 22:06 IST