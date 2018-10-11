We don’t engage with those who choose violence: Canada’s Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer

After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s February visit to India was tagged a “disaster” over cold vibes from both Indian government and Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh for his government’s alleged support to Khalistan sympathisers, leader of opposition Andrew Scheer has chosen to come clean on the issue.

On his first visit to India, Scheer said at Chandigarh on Wednesday that the Conservative Party does not engage with any group or individuals who choose violence to achieve a political agenda.

“If you have chosen to live in Canada, then you should focus on Canada’s development rather than promoting violence in any country. We stand for united India. The Sikhs in Canada have made a valuable contribution. I admire their spirit of entrepreneurship,” Scheer said.

He refused to comment on Trudeau’s India visit saying everyone can make their own assessment and as a matter of official policy, they do not criticise each other on foreign soil.

In the evening, Scheer also got a warm welcome from Amarinder, who had openly accused some Sikh ministers in the Trudeau government as “Khalistan sympathisers” and refused to meet his minister Harjit Singh Sajjan during his India visit last year.

Trudeau’s visit had plunged into a controversy before it ended over a dinner invitation to convicted Khalistan terrorist Jaspal Atwal by the Canadian High Commissioner to India.

Trudeau’s Liberals have lost their earlier lead in public opinion polling, and are now tied with the Conservatives led by Scheer

On his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Scheer said he told the PM that Canada can be India’s supplier of oil and gas. Earlier in the day, Scheer had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

