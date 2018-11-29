Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Distance may affect voter turnout in Barmer

The Rajasthan election office has set up mobile polling booths in border districts of Jaisalmer to prevent people from walking long distances to exercise their franchise. But, similar facility has not been provided in Barmer, another border district. Voting in Rajasthan assembly election will take place on December 7.

As per election commission norm, there should be a polling booth within two kilometers of one’s home. The norm is, however, relaxed for sparsely populated regions and hill districts with an advisory that booths should be opened for smaller number of voters wherever feasible.

Shivprasad Madan Nakate, Barmer district election officer, said there are polling stations which are located at distance of more than two kilometers. He added that efforts are being made to set up additional polling booths.

Opposition Congress district president Fatah Khan, said in many locations voters will have to travel seven to ten kilometers. He said they have requested the election office to set up more polling station but nothing happened.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:16 IST