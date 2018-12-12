3 men arrested for gang-rape of 14-year-old girl in Ranchi

Police arrested three people on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a minor at Bundu, around 40 km from the state capital.

Sangeeta Jha, officer-incharge of Bundu Women’s police station, said that on Monday, a 14-year-old girl had registered an FIR against four people.

“After registering the complaint on Monday night, we arrested all the accused except Shatrughan. We are conducting raids to arrest him,” Jha said.

The minor in her complaint said that Dilip Hajam, Dinesh Oraon, Mister alias Tanveer and Shatrughan often went to her house and threatened her family members.

“On Thursday night, the four accused went to the victim’s house and started threatening her father who fled from the house. The accused then barged inside the house and raped her,” the officer said, quoting the complaint.

On Tuesday, the victim’s medical test was conducted at a government hospital, the result of which is awaited. After receiving the report, the victim’s statement would be recorded before a magistrate, the officer said.

On September 15, police had arrested three accused for raping a minor girl in Jamshedpur.

