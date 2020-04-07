Fourth case: Another woman from Hindpiri tested positive

ranchi

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 07:42 IST

Strap: District administration seals entire Hindpiri region for next 72 hours to screen people

A 54-year-old ailing woman from Hindpiri who had allegedly come in contact with state’s first positive coronavirus case — a Malaysian woman who attended the Muslim religious congregation Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin — was on Monday found to be infected with Covid-19.

Finding that two confirmed cases emerged from the same locality, the district administration completely sealed the entire Hindpiri area for next 72 hours. “Any movement in the locality has been banned for next 72 hours. All 15 entry and exit points will be closed. Every resident will be screened. People will remain in their house and volunteers will be deployed to provide them their essential requirements,” said Rai Mahimapat Ray, Ranchi deputy commissioner in an order.

The affected woman is reportedly suffering from kidney ailment and is surviving on dialysis. Her family, however, declined that she had ever come in direct or indirect contact with the Malaysian lady.

Speaking to media, along with Ranchi’s SSP Anish Gupta, he added, “Following the development, we have shifted the entire family to isolation centre for proper observation and contact tracing exercise has begun. A control room has been set up at Guru Nanak School adjoining Hindpiri. A team of doctors and ambulances will be stationed there. In any case, residents will not be allowed to come out from their houses. Strict action will be taken against those found violating the order.”

The DC appealed to the residents to follow the government’s guidelines and cooperate with the ongoing health screening task. He asked them to report about the cases of illness if such thing come to their notice.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus infection is gradually surging in the state, which registered its fourth case on Monday. Of the four, three are woman. This was the second consecutive day when corona-positive case came to the fore.

On Sunday, a woman from Chandrapura block of Bokaro district was found infected with Covid-19. The woman had travel history as she returned on March 15 from Dhaka after attending Tablighi Jamaat event there. Besides the affected woman, her husband and two other couples of the same block had visited Dhaka.

The state’s second case was reported from Hazaribag district when a 52-year-old man was tested positive for Covid-19. The man had returned to the district from West Bengal’s Asansol on March 29 amid nationwide lockdown. Confirming Ranchi’s second case, DC Ray said, “The woman, who was detected with novel coronavirus infection, has been shifted to dedicated Covid-19 hospital at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). We are finding out if the affected woman had come in contact with the Malaysian lady.”

On March 31, Jharkhand registered its first confirmed case when a Malaysian woman was tested positive. She was the part of 22- people group, including 17 foreign nationals, who were recovered from two mosques in Ranchi. The group had descended to Ranchi last month after attending Tablighi Jammat in New Delhi.