Jharkhand’s minority panel seeks compensation for kin after attack on 24-year-old Muslim man

Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) on Tuesday demanded police deployment in all sensitive villages, say village of significant minority population, across the district in the wake of mob attack on of 24-year-old Muslim man who died on June 22.

Ansari was beaten and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman” at Dhatkidih village on the allegation of motorcycle. He died on June 22.

JSMC chairperson Kamal Khan asked the Seraikela-Kharsawan district administration and police to provide security to the minorities in the district.

“We directed the DC and SP to deploy security forces and hold meetings of peace committees in all sensitive villages in the district. The DC has been asked to forward proposal for Rs 2 lakh compensation for mob lynching cases to the state home department and provide house to Tabrez widow Shaista Parveen under Bhimrao Ambedkar Awas Yojna,” Khan said.

Khan informed that another special investigation team (SIT) has been formed on the order of Chief Minister Raghubar Das. “The SIT headed by Kolhan deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Kuldeep Dwivedi started the investigation into the entire incident since June 17-18 night to June 22 when Tabrez died in Seraikela Sadar Hospital after being referred from Seraikela jail,” he said. No official communique, however, was available at the time of filing this report.

Police have, however, already made additional deployments in sensitive villages in the district. Eleven men have been arrested and two police officers suspended. “We have arrested six persons. We are still not able to trace the two absconding associates of Tabrez who have been missing since the incident on June 18. We are also collecting videos which would be sent for forensic tests,” said Kartik S, Seraikela-Kharsawan superintendent of police (SP).

Khan led a minority panel team to Tabrez’s village under Kharsawan police station and the place of occurrence on Tuesday.

“We will submit our report and our recommendations to the CM shortly. The DC has assured to see if Tabrez’s wife could be given contract job on compassionate ground and get her into skill development mission,” added Khan.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 10:16 IST