Jharkhand’s Ranchi in orange zone now

"Ranchi has come in the orange zone from the red zone from today. Doubling of cases in Ranchi once climbed to 3.5 days. Now doubling rate is 5.7 days," said Ranchi DC Rai Mahimapat Ray and SSP Anish Gupta in a joint press conference.

ranchi Updated: May 23, 2020 19:47 IST
Asian News International
Ranchi
Women walking under an umbrella during rain brought about by the approach of Cyclone Amphan, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.(Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Jharkhand’s Ranchi is now included in the orange zone in view of the low incidence of Covid-19 cases being reported in the past few days, said officials on Friday.

“Ranchi has come in the orange zone from the red zone from today. Doubling of cases in Ranchi once climbed to 3.5 days. Now doubling rate is 5.7 days,” said Ranchi DC Rai Mahimapat Ray and SSP Anish Gupta in a joint press conference.

They said the district administration is making all efforts to deal with the problems of migrants coming in the state.

“No relaxation will be there in the lockdown for Eid,” They appealed people to observe Eid following lockdown norms and perform Namaz inside houses while maintaining social distancing.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 323 in the state on Friday, according to Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

