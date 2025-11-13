91Springboard leases about 1 lakh sq ft of office space in Mumbai and Gurugram

91Springboard, a workspace solutions provider, has leased about 1 lakh sq ft of office space in Mumbai and Gurugram to cater to Global Capability Centers (GCCs), large enterprises, MSMEs, and late-stage startups, the company said on November 13.



In a statement on November 13, the company said around 40,000 sq ft office spaces have been leased at Hiranandani Business Park, LightHall, Andheri East in Mumbai and about 60,000 sq ft at DLF World Trade Park in Gurugram.

Till now, 91Springboard has added half a million sq.ft. of space in CY2025 and plans to add another million by the end of this fiscal, accelerating its pan-India growth, the company said.

This year, the flexible workspace provider has launched 10 new hubs and has also forayed into a new city with the opening of its first hub at Etica Malar, Chennai. Its new hub launches include Corporate Avenue and Kalina in Mumbai, Baner in Pune, Prius Platinum in Saket - Delhi, Magnum Global Park, and Building 6 DLF Cyber City in Gurugram amongst others.

Both new hubs are strategically located near key commercial business districts, making them prime choices for businesses seeking growth and expansion, it said.

DLF World Tech Park, situated along the NH-48 corridor in Sector 30, Gurugram, is a Grade A business campus surrounded by leading technology and enterprise companies. Hiranandani LightHall, Andheri East, is a Grade A landmark located within Hiranandani Business Park.

Anshu Sarin, CEO of 91Springboard, said, “These new hubs reflect our core belief that productive workspaces should fuel innovation, enable collaboration, and foster a strong sense of community. We are committed to setting new benchmarks in workplace experience, adaptability, and customer-centric excellence.”

91Springboard’s national portfolio is now over 1.64 million sq.ft. of space with 43 hubs, across Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, Chennai and Pune.

India's co-working space market has topped globally in maturity index, beating the UK, France, US, Japan and Singapore markets, on the back of various factors, including rising demand for flexible and managed office spaces, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

"Flexible office space as a component of overall office space varies in maturity across global markets. Some mature office markets do not have a significant presence of flexible office space, while some emerging office markets have developed a strong presence of flexible office providers," the report said.

