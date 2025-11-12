Emaar India to invest ₹1600 crore on a luxury project in Gurugram; to develop around 1000 apartments

Emaar India, the Indian arm of Dubai-based Emaar Properties, plans to invest ₹1,600 crore to develop a luxury residential project in Gurugram that will comprise about 1,000 apartments, the company said in a statement. Emaar India plans to invest ₹1,600 crore to develop a luxury residential project comprising about 1,000 apartments, the company said. (Representational Image) (File Photo )

The project Serenity Hills is spread across 26 acres, and the high-rise development is located in New Gurugram’s Sector 86. The project is being launched in phases, with the current launch consisting of 7 towers.

The first phase will include seven towers with 3BHK and 4BHK configurations, the majority being 3BHKs. The 4BHK units will have a carpet area of 1,576 sq. ft. with 430 sq. ft. balconies and parking for three cars. The larger 3BHK units will offer 1,219 sq. ft. of carpet area with 318 sq. ft. balconies, while the smaller 3BHKs will feature 948 sq. ft. carpet area and 235 sq. ft. balconies, the company said.

Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, said, “Serenity Hills is envisioned as a tranquil oasis within New Gurugram offering residents a refined lifestyle surrounded by nature, enduring architecture, and world-class amenities. With its distinctive design language and sustainable ethos, this development marks another milestone in Emaar’s pursuit of redefining premium living across India.”

Chakrabarti told reporters that apartment prices in the project will range between ₹3 crore and ₹5.7 crore per unit. The project will be delivered in five years, he said.

Amenities will span over 1 lakh sq. ft., including a 65,000 sq. ft. clubhouse equipped for entertainment, wellness, and leisure activities.

Developed in partnership with the landowner, the project has secured an IGBC Platinum pre-certification for its sustainable design and construction practices. Strategically located in Sector 86, Serenity Hills will connect Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, and NH-48.

In January, Emaar India announced an investment of ₹1600 crore in its luxury project, Urban Ascent, in Gurugram and expects a revenue of ₹3400 crore from sales, the company said. The project, spread over 9.164 acres, is located at Sector 112 on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The company announced plans to develop close to 800 apartments in the project.



In November last year, Emaar India launched a new project, 'Amaris', at Sector 62 in Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram. The total investment, excluding land cost, is ₹1,000 crore. The company is developing 522 apartments in this 6.2-acre project, with a 15 lakh square feet development potential.

Emaar India has a portfolio of residential and commercial spaces across Delhi-NCR, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur.