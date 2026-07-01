Accenture leases 3.45 lakh sq ft office space in Pune for nearly ₹355 crore over 10 years

Accenture Solutions Private Limited has leased approximately 3.45 lakh sq ft of office space across five floors at Phoenix Millennium Towers in Wakad, Pune, through two separate agreements with Alyssum Developers Private Limited, according to lease documents accessed by Propstack. The leases, spanning around 10 years, involve a total rental commitment of approximately ₹355.4 crore, with Accenture paying a combined monthly rent of ₹2.52 crore for the office space. Accenture Solutions Private Limited has leased approximately 3.45 lakh sq ft of office space across five floors at Phoenix Millennium Towers in Wakad, Pune, through two separate agreements with Alyssum Developers Private Limited. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The global technology and consulting firm has taken up around 345,872 sq ft across five floors (13 to 17) for a total monthly rent of ₹2.52 crore at ₹73 per sq ft. The leases have been signed for a tenure of about 10 years and provide for a 15% rent escalation every three years, the documents showed.

Under the first agreement, Accenture has leased the 13th and 14th floors, with the lease commencing in August 2026. The space has been leased for 116 months at a monthly rent of approximately ₹1.03 crore, with a security deposit of ₹4.14 crore, the documents showed.

In the second agreement, the company has leased the 15th, 16th and 17th floors, with the lease set to commence in April 2026. The lease is for 120 months at a monthly rent of around ₹1.48 crore, backed by a security deposit of ₹5.95 crore.

Together, the two transactions involve a total security deposit of ₹10.09 crore, underscoring Accenture's continued expansion of its office footprint in Pune, one of India's largest technology and GCC hubs.

A set of queries have been emailed to Accenture. The story will be updated if a response is received.

“Accenture's new lease of over 3.45 lakh sq ft in Pune, coming right after their massive 10 lakh sq ft commitment in Hyderabad last week, highlights the aggressive expansion momentum of global enterprises in India. These large-scale, long-term institutional bets reinforce deep corporate confidence in India's core tech hubs and a sustained appetite for premium Grade-A office spaces,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

Other deals by Accenture in India Earlier, Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd had leased approximately 1 million sq ft of commercial office space in Hyderabad for a period of 10 years at a total rent of over ₹1,000 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Also Read: Accenture leases over 1 million sq ft office space in Hyderabad for 10 years at a total rent exceeding ₹1,000 crore

In a related deal, Accenture had leased nearly 1.65 lakh sq ft in Noida for five years at a total rent of ₹195 crore. The space was leased from Onward Coworkx Pvt Ltd, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

In March 2026, Accenture Solutions Private Limited leased an additional 1.09 lakh sq ft of office space in Coimbatore at a monthly rent of ₹83.75 lakh for five years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. With this addition, its total office portfolio at Tidel Park now stands at around 1.53 lakh sq ft.

Also Read: CitiCorp Services India Pvt Ltd leases 7.7 lakh sq ft office space in Pune's Kharadi for ₹1,096 crore for 10 years

A KPMG India–AMCHAM report, Pune: A Strong Growth Frontier for Global Capability Centres in India (June 2026), says Pune hosts 500+ GCCs from over 30 countries, accounting for around 14% of India's GCCs and 9% of the country's GCC talent. The report projects continued expansion driven by engineering talent, AI, R&D, supportive state policy and the Maharashtra GCC Policy 2025.