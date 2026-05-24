Adani Realty, Lodha Developers and JSW Realty in race for cluster redevelopment projects in Mumbai | Explained

Three of Mumbai’s leading real estate developers, Adani Realty, Lodha Developers, and JSW Realty and Infrastructure, are competing for the city’s largest cluster redevelopment projects floated by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Adani Realty, Lodha Developers, and JSW Realty and Infrastructure, are competing for the city’s largest cluster redevelopment projects floated by MHADA. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The bids pertain to three major redevelopment projects, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Andheri West, Bandra Reclamation in Bandra, and Adarsh Nagar in Worli, which together span over 206 acres.

MHADA’s bid for three cluster redevelopment projects The MHADA had, on April 8, 2026, floated bids for the appointment of Construction and Development Agencies (C&DA) for three major cluster redevelopment projects in Mumbai: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar at Andheri West, Bandra Reclamation at Bandra, and Adarsh Nagar at Worli. The last date for bid submission was May 18, and the bids were opened on May 20, 2026.

The three projects together span more than 206 acres and are among the largest redevelopment opportunities currently available in Mumbai’s real estate market. According to MHADA, Adarsh Nagar in Worli covers around 34.33 acres, Bandra Reclamation spans 98.27 acres, while the SVP Nagar redevelopment project in Andheri West covers approximately 73.89 acres.

Which developers are in the race for which project? According to MHADA, for the Adarsh Nagar-Worli project, technical bids were submitted by Adani Properties Private Limited, Lodha Developers and JSW Realty and Infrastructure. The same three developers are also competing for the Bandra Reclamation redevelopment project.

Meanwhile, the SVP Nagar redevelopment project in Andheri West has received bids from Reliance 4IR Realty Development Limited, Adani Properties Private Limited and Hanura Realty Private Limited.

What is cluster redevelopment? Cluster development is an urban redevelopment approach in which multiple adjoining buildings or plots are combined into a single large project. It allows better planning, improved infrastructure, wider roads, open spaces, and amenities, while enabling the rehabilitation of existing residents and the more efficient use of land in crowded cities.

Examples of cluster redevelopment in the Mumbai real estate market include MHADA layouts such as Motilal Nagar (Goregaon), Abhyudaya Nagar (Parel), Adarsh Nagar (Worli), Bandra Reclamation, and GTB Nagar (Sion), as well as Kamathipura. Several private housing societies also undergo cluster redevelopment.

Under MHADA’s Construction and Development Agency (C&DA) system, developers are appointed to redevelop entire housing clusters while eligible residents receive rehabilitation apartments, transit rent compensation and corpus funds. MHADA said the objective of these projects is to improve residents’ quality of life through planned urban development and modern infrastructure.

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At present, MHADA is undertaking 11 major redevelopment projects under the C&DA model across nearly 925 acres in Mumbai. According to the authority, these projects are expected to benefit more than 80,000 residents living in ageing colonies constructed decades ago.

MHADA opening up land for cluster redevelopment Over the past year, 800 to 1,000 acres of land in Mumbai have been opened up for redevelopment under the cluster development model, Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and CEO of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), said at a panel discussion during the iDAC Expo 2026 in Mumbai on March 12.

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According to Jaiswal, “In the last year, in Mumbai alone, either approved by the Cabinet, or the developer has been appointed or in tender process, whatever be the reasons, more than 800 to 1,000 acres of land in proper Mumbai is opening up for redevelopment on a cluster model. And trust me when I say this, every layout is expanding almost to 40 acres, 60 acres, 100 acres, or 140 acres," Jaiswal had said.