Mumbai cluster redevelopment: 800–1,000 acres of land opened up in the last year, says MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal

Over the past year, 800 to 1,000 acres of land in Mumbai have been opened up for redevelopment under the cluster development model, Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and CEO of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), said at a panel discussion during the iDAC Expo 2026 in Mumbai on March 12. Mumbai real estate update: Over the past year, 800 to 1,000 acres of land in Mumbai have been opened up for redevelopment under the cluster development model, Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and CEO of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). (iDAC Photo )

According to Jaiswal, “...in the last one year, in Mumbai alone, either approved by the Cabinet, or the developer has been appointed or in tender process, whatever be the reasons, more than 800 to 1,000 acres of land in proper Mumbai is opening up for redevelopment on a cluster model. And trust me when I say this, every layout is expanding almost to 40 acres, 60 acres, 100 acres, or 140 acres," Jaiswal said.

To cite a few examples, the Motilal Nagar redevelopment spans about 140 acres, while GTB Nagar, Kamathipura, Bandra Reclamation, Aaram Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Gorai, and Charkop are among the cluster redevelopment projects that MHADA has taken up or is currently pursuing, Jaiswal said.

He said that on March 16, the government will hand over keys to residents of Naigaon in central Mumbai, who are being rehabilitated as part of the redevelopment of the over 100-year-old Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls.

In the coming years, Jaiswal said MHADA is expected to receive over 10 lakh sq metres of built-up housing stock. “If I convert to a 500 sq ft apartment, it comes to more than 20,000 apartments, which will be opened up, on the redirected rates, for the common public in Mumbai,” he said.

Jaiswal also highlighted the need for structural reforms to improve housing affordability. “If we rationalise premiums, development charges and other costs associated with housing development, the affordability index in cities like Mumbai could reduce significantly. Policy reforms combined with faster approvals can help accelerate housing supply and make homes more accessible to citizens.”

Maharashtra to contribute $1.5 trillion to India’s $5 trillion economy: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Speaking during the iDAC expo, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the housing minister, said, "The state is poised to contribute nearly $1.5 trillion to the national $5 trillion economy vision by 2027, provided global economic conditions remain stable.”

“Maharashtra will continue to lead India’s growth story. With strong policy support, infrastructure expansion and investor confidence, the state is on track to play a major role in achieving the country’s $5 trillion economy target, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly $1.5 trillion to the national GDP,” said Shinde.

Shinde said, "Maharashtra’s massive infrastructure and investment push, announcing that ₹2.96 lakh crore worth of investments expected in 2026 will generate nearly 3 lakh jobs, further strengthening Mumbai and the state as India’s leading economic and infrastructure growth engine.”

He said that the government’s focus on infrastructure, housing, and industrial growth is transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a globally competitive urban and economic hub.