MHADA update: 120 flats on offer in Mumbai on a first-come, first-served basis

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on February 2 announced the sale of 120 flats in Mumbai on a first-come, first-served basis across several areas of the city. According to sources, the most expensive apartment for sale is in South Mumbai's Tardeo, priced at over ₹8 crore, while the least expensive is ₹38 lakh. MHADA lottery 2026: The MHADA on February 2 announced the sale of 120 flats in Mumbai on a first-come, first-served basis across several areas of the city. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to MHADA, the flats are available in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.

MHADA said the flats included under the FCFS scheme were earlier offered through lotteries but remained unsold for various reasons, and have now been put up for sale.

The application process will begin on February 5, 2026. “Interested citizens can register their applications on the official website https://bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in and take advantage of this opportunity," the MHADA said in a statement.

The MHADA said that the process of submitting the online application, paying the security deposit, the application fee, and selecting the flat will begin from February 12, 2026. After finalising a flat, the applicant must pay 10 per cent of the flat’s sale price within 48 hours.

Also Read: Diwali 2025: MHADA to sell apartments worth over ₹7 crore in South Mumbai on a first-come, first-served basis

According to MHADA, on the date of application, the applicant must be at least 18 years old and must be an Indian citizen.

"While the required documents include Aadhaar Card and PAN Card for those unmarried, for married applicants, Aadhaar and PAN cards of both husband and wife. Also, Divorced applicants will have to submit a certified copy of the court judgment, or a copy of the appeal filed (possession of the flat will not be given without the final judgment copy). The flat will not be allotted without the decree certificate," the MHADA said in a statement.

Application process According to MHADA, after paying the security deposit, applicants will be able to access the ‘Book My Home’ option, which will display details such as the wing or building number, flat number and floor. If the flat is available, applicants can select it and, after finalising the choice, must pay 10% of the sale price within 48 hours. Upon receipt of this payment, MHADA will issue a temporary online offer letter for payment of the remaining amount.

Also Read: No MHADA lottery in Mumbai this year; next affordable housing draw expected in March 2026

If the applicant fails to pay 10% of the sale price within 48 hours after flat selection, the claim on the flat will be automatically cancelled, and the entire security deposit will be forfeited, the MHADA said.

Further, if homebuyers after the issuance of the temporary offer letter, the applicant cancels the flat for any reason, fails to pay the sale price within the prescribed time, or if the allotment is cancelled for any reason, 1% of the flat’s sale price will be deducted from the amount paid, and the remaining amount will be refunded without any interest.

According to MHADA, if homebuyers wish to take a housing loan from a financial institution, they must upload the pre-sanctioned letter from the concerned institution using their login ID. After this, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be issued by the office in the name of the bank through the applicant’s login ID. Upon full payment of the flat price and stamp duty, the allotment and possession letters will be issued.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 5,000 affordable homes likely to be offered in Mumbai in the next two months

MHADA lottery 2026 in Mumbai The MHADA is expected to put 5,000 affordable homes on the market in Mumbai over the next two to three months. Of the total number of units, around half will come up for sale in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

These units are expected to cater to a mix of economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG) across several locations.