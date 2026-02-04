MHADA postpones online registration for sale of 120 flats under first-come-first-served scheme

MHADA, which announced the sale of 120 flats in Mumbai on a first-come-first-served basis on February 2, said on February 4 that the online registration process scheduled to begin on February 5 has been postponed due to ‘technical reasons’. MHADA said on Feb 4 that online registration process for the sale of 120 Mumbai flats, announced on February 2, has been postponed due to ‘technical reasons’ (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT )

“The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board of MHADA is offering 120 tenements located in various housing colonies for sale under the ‘First Come, First Served’ scheme. The online application registration process, which was scheduled to begin at 11.00 a.m. on February 05, 2026 on MHADA’s official website, has been postponed due to technical reasons,” it said in a statement.

An advertisement regarding the sale of 120 tenements under the First-Come-First-Served scheme was published in various newspapers on February 3, 2026.

As per the advertisement, it was informed that the detailed advertisement and information brochure would be available on MHADA’s official website https://bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in/ from 11.00 a.m. on February 05, 2026, it said.

“However, due to technical difficulties, the detailed advertisement and information brochure will not be uploaded on the website on February 05, 2026. The board has appealed to all the aspiring applicants to take note of the changes in the date of the FCFS scheme. The Information regarding the revised date will be announced soon, informed the board,” it said.

MHADA said on Feb 2 that the flats on offer are located in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.

It had said the flats included under the FCFS scheme were earlier offered through lotteries but remained unsold for various reasons, and have now been put up for sale.