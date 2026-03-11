Tata Sons leases sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ in Mumbai's Colaba, where Ratan Tata lived, for ₹11.07 crore
Mumbai real estate: Ewart Investments, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, has leased the property to Tata Sons Pvt Ltd for a starting monthly rent of ₹17.56 lakh
Tata Sons has leased a sea-facing 13,200 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai’s Colaba area for a five-year term at a total rent of ₹11.07 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The bungalow, known as ‘Cabins’, was designed by Ratan Tata, who lived there in his later years. According to the leave-and-licence agreement, the property is owned by Ewart Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.
The documents show that Ewart Investments, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, has leased the property to Tata Sons Private Limited for a starting monthly rent of ₹17.56 lakh.
The lease term runs from October 2024 to October 2029. The transaction was registered on January 12, 2026, while the agreement was executed on February 6, 2026. The documents also show a 10% rent escalation every 3 years.
A stamp duty of ₹4.63 lakh and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid for the registration of the transaction, the documents show.
An interest-free security deposit of ₹10 crore was paid for the property, which spans 13,200 sq ft of built-up area, including a basement, ground floor, and three floors, the documents show.
The bungalow, known by two names, ‘Bakhtawar’ and ‘Cabins’ has been leased along with several fixtures, including six air conditioners, one portable air conditioner, CCTV cameras, a kitchen chimney, wooden tables, beds, coffee tables, a sofa, cabinets, cupboards, a TV cabinet, and a cupboard, among others.
An email query has been sent to Ewart Investments, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, and Tata Sons Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.
"We track thousands of registrations every month, but few carry the symbolic weight of 'The Cabins' in Colaba. As the former home of Ratan Tata, this is arguably one of the most iconic residential properties in India. This deal, combined with the state-of-the-art security and infrastructure upgrades we see in the agreement, suggests the property is being prepared for a high-profile occupant, likely continuing its tradition as a residence for the Tata leadership," said Sandeep Reddy, Co-Founder of Zapkey.com
Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, died in November 2024. Under Tata's leadership, the group launched the Tata Nano, the world's cheapest car, and expanded its software services arm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), into a global IT leader.Tata stepped down as chairman in 2012 but was later named chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and other group companies, including Tata Motors and Tata Steel. He briefly returned as interim chairman in 2016 during a leadership dispute.
