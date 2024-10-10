5 facts about Ratan Tata’s beachfront Colaba residence Bakhtavar

India lost a national icon, celebrated philanthropist and a visionary industrialist on October 9 as Ratan Naval Tata breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons was 86. Located opposite to Colaba post office, Bakhtavar is a 13,350- square foot multi-storey sea-facing property in South Mumbai, (NoBroker)

Ratan Tata led the Tata Group for over two decades and served as the chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012. It is reportedly then in 2012 that his retirement abode - Bakhtavar - was set up in South Mumbai’s posh locality of Colaba. It is a 20-minute drive away from Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Sons.

Besides fellow corporate giants, politicians and celebrities, some of Ratan Tata’s former neighbours took to social media to reminisce and narrate their encounters with the corporate titan.

“I have some nice memories of Sir #RatanTata when I used to live in Colaba some decades ago, he used to live next door in Bakhtawar nd would religiously walk his 2 Doberman dogs every evening in his shorts nd Tshirt,” an X user, who goes by the name of Lotus on the microblogging platform, wrote in a post on October 10.

Others looked back and remembered him as a “very down to earth and humble” individual who would stop to chat with kids in the neighbourhood.

Home to some of Mumbai's wealthiest residents, Colaba is amongst the most expensive micro markets of the financial capital.

Here are five facts about the landmark property

1. Located opposite to Colaba post office, Bakhtavar is a 13,350- square foot multi-storey sea-facing property in South Mumbai, which was evaluated at ₹150 crore during the time of purchase, according to proptech unicorn NoBroker.

A glimpse of the living room(NoBroker)

2. The three-storey prime residential unit includes seven levels in all, a media room, gymnasium, a large sun deck, infinity pool and barbecue zone, among other amenities, per NoBroker. The building's white ceilings, walls, and large glass windows blend colonial architectural features with modern offerings.

Bedroom at Bakhtavar(NoBroker)

3. At the entrance of this iconic residence, one is greeted with a grand staircase with exquisite and elaborate rails, and an intricately designed living room. The ground floor of the structure is elevated several feet above the surrounding surface, as per NoBroker.

The grand staircase(NoBroker)

4. Besides a variety of amenities, the luxury property has a library, a study, multiple bedrooms and a large living space.

Ratan Tata’s bedroom, rather simple yet elegant in approach with modest furnishings, has a television set and floor-to-ceiling glass pane for entry of natural light, according to NoBroker.

Bedroom with modest furnishings(NoBroker)

5. The basement of the residence reportedly comprises the servant quarters and parking space for over 10 cars.