Anant Raj Cloud, Orange Business sign MoU with Haryana to take cloud services to global markets

Gurugram: Anant Raj Cloud Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj Ltd, and Orange Business Services Singapore Pte. Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to promote the state as a destination for global data workloads and strengthen its position as a hub for data centres, cloud services and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Anant Raj Cloud Singapore Pte Ltd and Orange Business Services Singapore Pte Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to promote the state as a destination for global data workloads.

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The agreement, signed through the state’s Department of Industries and Commerce, is aimed at facilitating the hosting of overseas data in Haryana and taking cloud and data-centre services developed in the state to international markets.

The collaboration comes at a time when Haryana is seeking to expand its digital infrastructure ecosystem, with Gurugram and other emerging locations attracting investments in data centres and technology infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Anant Raj Cloud Singapore will undertake global marketing of Ashok Cloud, the cloud platform of Anant Raj, along with data-centre services hosted in Haryana. It will also work towards onboarding overseas customers seeking to host their data in the state.

The company’s plans build on an earlier commitment made in June 2026, when Anant Raj Ltd signed an MoU with the Haryana government under the Make in Haryana initiative and committed ₹25,000 crore towards developing data-centre infrastructure across the state.

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Anant Raj, through its group entities, has committed to developing around 307 MW of IT load across its Manesar, Panchkula and Rai campuses. Further investments are planned in phases depending on demand, commercial viability and regulatory approvals.

The company currently operates data-centre facilities at its Manesar and Panchkula campuses, with capacity expansion underway. Its Rai campus in Sonipat has a potential capacity of around 200 MW of IT load.

Amit Sarin, managing director, Anant Raj Ltd, said the latest agreement would help extend Haryana’s digital infrastructure capabilities to overseas markets.

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“Our focus is not only on building data centre capacity in the state but also on creating an ecosystem that can serve customers beyond India. With Ashok Cloud, our expanding data centre footprint and the support of Orange Business, we see a strong opportunity to bring global data workloads to Haryana and strengthen the state’s position in the digital infrastructure landscape,” he said.

Orange Business will explore opportunities to act as a technology partner for data-centre development and cloud services, including infrastructure designed for AI workloads and high-performance computing. Its proposed role includes providing technology architecture, cloud and AI hardware and technical expertise, besides supporting Anant Raj Cloud Singapore’s international go-to-market initiatives.

Haryana's data centre policy

The Haryana government has also introduced its Data Centre Policy 2026, which provides incentives aimed at supporting investment in data-centre infrastructure. The companies said India’s relatively competitive capital and operating costs could further support efforts to attract overseas data workloads.

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For Haryana, the proposed flow of overseas data workloads could add another dimension to its growing data-centre ecosystem, with the state seeking to leverage its infrastructure, policy incentives and proximity to major business markets to attract technology-led investments.