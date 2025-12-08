Bengaluru civic body issues over 8 lakh e-Khatas, plans passport-style centres for faster approvals

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the apex body overseeing coordination and supervision of city corporations, has issued over 8 lakh e-Khatas across Bengaluru and is now preparing to launch passport-style service centres to accelerate approvals and enhance citizen experience, the authority said in a statement. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has issued over 8 lakh e-Khatas and is set to launch passport-style service centres to speed up approvals and improve citizen experience. (Representational Image) (Pexel)

Citizens can obtain e-Khata services through Bengaluru One centres, it said.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Tushar Girinath, recently told reporters that the authority will introduce a passport-seva-style centre model to streamline e-Khata services. These centres are expected to reduce delays and remove bottlenecks in document processing.

He said the new model would ensure smoother and faster processing of e-Khata applications, removing the hurdles citizens currently face.

Addressing a press conference, he stated that the initiative aims to eliminate the difficulties faced by citizens when obtaining e-Khata, ensuring efficient service delivery through the newly planned service centres.



Of the nearly 21 lakh properties in the city, owners of only 8.2 lakh have applied for e-Khatas. There is a need to get more property owners to apply for it, said Girinath.

“Bengaluru One centres are trying to handhold people to apply for e-Khata. Around 10 passport-style seva kendras will be opened in each zone,” Girinath said.

He also stated that only 3,252 applications have been received for the conversion of a ‘B’ Khata to an ‘A’ Khata.

GBA officials said that the earlier round-robin allocation system (under this system, applications were distributed evenly among officers to ensure a uniform workload) for e-Khata applications had been discontinued due to operational challenges and replaced with an upgraded mechanism designed to improve turnaround time. To ensure accountability, the authority said it has deployed a special surveillance team of 25 officers to monitor cases where applications are unnecessarily delayed or rejected.



B-Khata to a-Khata conversions The GBA also confirmed that around 3,000 applications for converting B-Khata to A-Khata have been received so far. However, almost 98% of these applications are pending because applicants have not uploaded mandatory documents, especially property maps.

Officials said these cases will be cleared once the required files are submitted.

Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil had urged citizens not to approach middlemen for e-Khata services. “Applications submitted online will be processed within stipulated timelines unless there are technical issues. Staff rejecting applications without valid reasons will face disciplinary action,” the GBA statement said.

GBA expecting financial push from Premium FAR scheme The GBA is also expecting a significant financial push from the Premium FAR scheme. With the Karnataka High Court dismissing the petition against the policy on December 5, developers, landowners and homebuyers can now access Premium FAR benefits without legal uncertainty.

According to the GBA statement, the authority anticipates around ₹2,000 crore in annual revenue from Premium FAR alone.

Premium FAR (Floor Area Ratio) in Bengaluru allows developers to build additional floors by paying a premium fee to the government, based on the road width and guidance value of the property.