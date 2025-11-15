Bengaluru One centres to process E-Khata applications as city shifts to fully digital system

Bengaluru Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced a major digital overhaul of the city’s property record system, calling it the beginning of an “E-Khata revolution” that will eliminate middlemen, streamline approvals and make the entire Khata process fully faceless and online. The initiative is designed to end long-standing complaints of corruption, delays and harassment.(Unsplash )

In a post shared on X, Shivakumar said residents can now apply for E-Khata digitally through the BBMP’s E-Aasthi portal or at Bengaluru One centres, without visiting any municipal office.

The initiative, he said, is designed to end long-standing complaints of corruption, delays and harassment.

More than 25 lakh property records have already been migrated to the E-Aasthi platform, giving citizens instant access to ownership details, mutation status and tax information. Every application filed online will now be auto-routed to the approval dashboard, ensuring transparent time-bound processing.

The upgrade would make Bengaluru’s property governance “simple, transparent and efficient,” describing it as a step toward a citizen-centric civic administration.

Push toward B-Khata to A-Khata regularisation

Meanwile, Bengaluru property owners with B-Khata plots have been handed a major relief after the Karnataka government rolled out a simplified, end-to-end process to convert B-Khata sites into A-Khata, and to issue A-Khata for newly eligible plots.

The scheme aims to clarify legal ownership, boost property valuations and smoothen real estate transactions for thousands of plot owners, though it explicitly excludes flats and applies only to individual plots. Authorities said both already converted and still-to-be-converted plots are eligible under the new streamlined route.

Officials have capped eligibility for the single-plot fast-track at plots up to 2,000 sq m and laid out a largely online pathway to reduce visits to offices and limit middlemen.

The automation and Aadhaar-linked verification will reduce disputes over title, speed up bank approvals and improve the marketability of converted plots.

