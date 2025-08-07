BBMP e-khata glitch triggers unfair tax notices to Bengaluru homeowners over parking space: Report

A technical glitch in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) e-Khata system has upset many property owners, as hundreds received show-cause notices unexpectedly. E-Khata is an online property certificate that records ownership details and has been mandatory since July 1, 2025. Residents frustrated by BBMP's e-Khata system errors, demand intervention from Karnataka DCM over wrongful tax assessments in Bengaluru.(Pixabay)

What happened?

Homeowners in Bengaluru were notified for not including their car parking area when reporting the carpet size of their properties. Rajat Rao, a resident of Richmond Town, said BBMP demanded tax on his parking space but determined its size without verifying any documents or visiting the property, a report published by the Mint said.

BBMP officials explained that the problem arose due to a recent software check in their system called Kauvery, which flagged any difference in property size data between e-Khata and another property database, EPID.

Homeowners’ response

Residents, especially from the Shantinagar area where e-Khata was first introduced, are frustrated and want Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, to intervene.

READ | ‘I should’ve stretched my budget’, Bengaluru homebuyer regrets choosing a Grade B project with subpar construction

They criticized the officials for causing unnecessary trouble and questioned why they are forced to prove facts when the system itself is flawed. A resident from Yelahanka said he was told to appeal in BBMP’s e-court for an issue he did not cause.

Another resident also complained about the unfair treatment of honest taxpayers while some politicians and officials avoid paying taxes without any penalties.

BBMP’s stance

A senior BBMP official defended the system, saying it automatically identifies errors and that parking spaces are taxable even if not separately listed in sale deeds.

READ | Low flower prices dampen spirits ahead of Varamahalakshmi festival in Bengaluru: Report

Munish Moudgil, BBMP’s special commissioner for revenue, clarified that notices were meant to be sent only when the property size difference exceeded 5 per cent. However, due to a technical error, many notices went out wrongly. He assured that affected residents can appeal and their issues will be resolved quickly.