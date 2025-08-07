Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Low flower prices dampen spirits ahead of Varamahalakshmi festival in Bengaluru: Report

ByHT News Desk, Bengaluru
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 12:58 pm IST

As Varamahalakshmi festival nears, flower prices remain low due to recent rains affecting supply quality. Jasmine prices fell to ₹1,200-1,400/kg. 

As the Varamahalakshmi festival approaches this Friday, flower vendors and farmers are facing an unexpected hurdle — a sluggish rise in flower prices, contrary to festival trends. Recent rainfall has impacted both the quantity and quality of the floral supply, keeping prices lower than usual.

Traders hope prices will rise closer to the festival despite subdued market conditions impacting future festivals. (Pic for representation)

On Wednesday at Bengaluru’s KR Market, jasmine was selling between 1,200 and 1,400 per kilogram, and kanakambara (crossandra) was fetching around 1,200 — a sharp drop from the 2,000 to 3,000 range seen in past years. Chrysanthemums (sevanthige) were priced between 200 and 400 per kg, depending on freshness, The Hindu reported. Button roses held steady at 300 per kg, while marigolds and tuberose (sugandha raja) were at 80 and 300 respectively.

According to GM Diwakar, president of the KR Market Flower Merchants’ Association, the excess moisture in flowers has made them perish faster, prompting buyers to delay their purchases until the last minute, the report said. This has prevented prices from rising sharply. However, traders remain hopeful that jasmine and kanakambara prices could climb as the festival draws closer.

Typically, Varamahalakshmi brings a boom in flower sales, with people purchasing a wide variety for their rituals. But this year’s tepid pricing has cast doubts over how the market will perform in the upcoming Ganesha Chaturthi and Dasara festivals, where consumer demand is usually lower.

Despite the subdued flower market, KR Market was bustling by Wednesday, with shoppers crowding the roads — already strained by civic work, the report stated. Alongside flowers, people were also purchasing fruits and vegetables, which have seen a modest increase in prices due to festival demand.

