Bengaluru family demands justice after new mom dies post-delivery via C-section: Report

A 27-year-old woman’s death just days after childbirth has sparked outrage, prompting her family to stage a demonstration outside a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, accusing the facility of negligence. Bengaluru: The deceased's family claims a lack of communication and proper care during the hospital stay.(Representative image)

ALSO READ | HAL employee forgets toolbox at Bengaluru metro station, sparks bomb scare: Report

The woman has been identified as Tanushree from Mandya, who had been admitted to a hospital near Konankunte Cross on Sunday, with her family reportedly being told she would have a routine vaginal delivery. However, plans unexpectedly changed the following morning when doctors recommended a caesarean section, The New Indian Express reported. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy later that day.

But the family says that what was meant to be a joyful occasion soon turned into a nightmare. Shortly after the surgery, they observed that Tanushree was bleeding from her nose and looked frail. Her condition rapidly declined over the next two days, ultimately ending in her death early Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Fine on two-wheeler ridden by DK Shivakumar has been paid, say

According to one family member, the hospital provided very little communication during her deterioration. “The hospital authorities never told us it would be a C-section. They pushed for surgery on Monday morning without a proper explanation. We were not even informed of her death; they gave us the bill of ₹1.5 lakh first,” a relative stated, as quoted in the publication.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru murder-suicide: Man kills woman, dies by suicide shortly afterwards - Report

Distraught and demanding accountability, Tanushree’s family and relatives have spoken out against the hospital, alleging negligence. Local authorities have not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident. It is not yet clear if a police probe is on and a complaint has been filed in this regard. Further details are awaited.