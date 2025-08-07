Bengaluru murder-suicide: Man kills woman, dies by suicide shortly afterwards - Report

In a tragic incident near Bengaluru’s outskirts, a woman was found murdered and the man suspected of killing her was later discovered dead in what appears to be a suicide, authorities reported on Wednesday. Bengaluru: The victim, identified as 27-year-old Mandira Mandal, suffered fatal injuries after being attacked with a knife.(Representative image)

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Mandira Mandal, suffered fatal injuries after being attacked with a knife. Her throat had been slashed in the assault, news agency PTI reported. Not long after the crime, 28-year-old Suman Mandal was found hanging inside the same residence in the Tirupalya area near Hebbagodi. Both individuals were originally from West Bengal.

Initial findings from the police suggest that Suman was acquainted with Mandira’s husband, Bijoy Mandal. The couple had been married for eight years and shared a six-year-old son. However, they had been living apart for the past two years, with Mandira residing alone in a rented home.

On Sunday evening, Suman is believed to have visited Mandira at her residence. A heated dispute allegedly unfolded between the two, which escalated into violence. Investigators suspect Suman used a knife from the house during the confrontation, resulting in Mandira’s death. He reportedly ended his life shortly afterward.

The Hebbagodi police have launched an official investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

(With inputs from PTI)